The trailer finds the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig struggling to keep themselves together as a mysterious fog descends on them, cutting them off from the mainland entirely and, we're told, causing some of them to have "psychological difficulty".

The first trailer has officially been released for brand new Amazon Prime Video series The Rig , which stars Martin Compston ( Line of Duty ), Iain Glen ( Game of Thrones ) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) - and it looks set to be a tense, mysterious and chilling ride.

We're told that "that's what you get for diving into the abyss" and that "something old" is "waking up". Colour us intrigued.

You can watch the thrilling trailer in full right here now.

Alongside the trailer release, Amazon also confirmed the series' release date, with the six-episode series set to debut on 6th January 2023.

The official synopsis for the series says that it "sees the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea".

The synopsis continues: "When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through. The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.

"As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust. Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines are exposed.

"The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, leading to a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination."

The series also stars Mark Addy (White House Farm), Rochenda Sandall (Doctor Who), Owen Teale (A Discovery of Witches), Richard Pepple (Bridgerton) and Mark Bonnar (Shetland).

The cast is also filled out with Calvin Demba (Professor T), Emun Elliott (The King's Man), Abraham Popoola (Andor), Stuart McQuarrie (Foundation), Molly Vevers (War Gamers), Cameron Fulton (Limbo) and Nikhil Parmar (Brassic).

Daisy Mount, Development Executive for UK Scripted Originals at Amazon Studios, previously told the Edinburgh International TV Festival 2022 that The Rig was "full of action and thrills", "is epic" and has "scale".

She also noted that it is "talking about our relationship with the planet and the effect that we're having on it".

The Rig will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 6th January 2023 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

