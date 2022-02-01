In the picture (above) you can see Lee Pace’s Emperor/Brother Day challenging Jared Harris’ Hari Seldon, as their clashing worldviews continue to put Seldon’s grand project under threat.

Apple TV Plus’ sweeping sci-fi drama Foundation is coming back for a second season – and while there’s still a while to go before fans can watch the next run of episodes, new casting details for season 2 and a first-look image have been released, teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming story.

A synopsis for season 2 reads:

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Harris and Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton.

And in season 2, the character list grows a lot longer. Joining the original cast, The Crown’s Ben Daniels will play Bel Roise, described as “the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation,” with other new cast members including Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Kulvinder Ghir, Isabella Laughland and Mikael Persbrandt as the terrifying ‘Warlord of Kalgan'.

A full list of the new cast and the characters they play can be read below.

Isabella Laughland as ‘Brother Constant’ , a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love.

as , a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love. Kulvinder Ghir as ‘Poly Verisof’ , High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he’s also a terrible drunk -- intelligent enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change.

as , High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he’s also a terrible drunk -- intelligent enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change. Sandra Yi Sencindiver as ‘Enjoiner Rue’ , the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor.

as , the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor. Ella-Rae Smith as ‘Queen Sareth’ of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge.

as of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge. Dimitri Leonidas as ‘Hober Mallow’, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause.

as a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause. Ben Daniels as 'Bel Roise’, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning.

as the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning. Holt McCallany as ‘Warden Jaegger Fount’ , the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats.

as , the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats. Mikael Persbrandt as 'The Warlord of Kalgan’ , a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fuelled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy.

as , a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fuelled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy. Rachel House as ‘Tellem Bond’, mysterious leader of the Mentallics.

as mysterious leader of the Mentallics. Nimrat Kaur as 'Yanna Seldon’

Altogether, these new additions send a clear signal that Apple won’t be scrimping on the sweeping scale as Foundation moves into its second season. If anything, it seems like the series is just going to get bigger and more complicated – just like the problems its characters face as their great project continues.

