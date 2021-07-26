The Rig on Amazon Prime Video: release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Martin Compston drama

Acclaimed drama series Line of Duty may be taking a hiatus, but its star Martin Compston is being kept busy with multiple new projects, including Vigil, the newly announced Our House, and now The Rig.

From the director of The Bodyguard, the mysterious six-part series The Rig takes place on the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, located off the coast of Scotland. Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the series is set to tackle the topic of climate change, while reportedly featuring explosions.

Compston (The Nest) will star alongside the likes of Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire and Game Of Thrones star Iain Glen, all playing crew members on the rig.

According to the official synopsis: “When the crew are due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.

“As they endeavour to discover what’s driving this force, bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.”

Read on for everything you need to know about The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rig release date

There’s no release date yet for The Rig, but filming in Scotland began earlier this year in March 2021, meaning that we can likely expect the six-parter to debut sometime next year, in 2022.

The Rig cast

The Rig marks an on-screen reunion for two Line of Duty actors: Martin Compston plays a communications officer called Fulmer Hamilton, while Rochenda Sandall stars as a medic, Cat Braithwaite.

Joining the Line of Duty duo are Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire, who plays scientist and oil company rep Rose Mason, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, playing boss Magnus MacMillan.

Rounding out the cast are Discovery of Witches actor Owen Teale as Head Driller Lars Hutton, and Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar as Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans.

The Rig trailer

There’s no trailer yet for The Rig, but we’ll keep this page updated.

