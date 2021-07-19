Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton lead cast for ITV thriller Our House

ITV has announced an all-star cast for new thriller series Our House, with Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston and Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton leading the impressive ensemble.

Advertisement

Compston and Middleton will play an estranged couple in the four-part drama, which is based on the international best-selling novel of the same title by Louise Candlish and recently began shooting in south London.

Whitechapel and Spooks star Rupert Penry-Jones joins them in the main cast, while other key roles are played by Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) and Buket Komur (Honour).

Described as “gripping” by ITV, the series centres on Fiona Lawson (Middleton) who arrives home one day to find all her possessions missing – and a group of strangers moving into her house.

The synopsis continues, “As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun.

“Intertwining the present day with flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together, their separation and their new relationships with Toby and Wendy, Our House gradually unravels unexpected secrets and shocking revelations, culminating in a nail-biting finale.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The series has been adapted from Candlish’s novel by screenwriter Simon Ashdown, while American Horror Story and Bridgerton director Sheree Folkson will helm all four episodes.

Compston said he was “absolutely delighted” to be taking part in the series, adding, “The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end.”

Meanwhile, Middleton said she was attracted to the role by its “immense relatability”.

“It’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone,” she said. “What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel.”

Penry-Jones added, “I’m delighted to be stepping into the shoes of the elusive character of Toby in this nail-biting thriller; highlighting how a few innocent wrong turns can spiral into an eventuality no one anticipated.

“It’s all the more rewarding to be working alongside the brilliantly talented Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston. This is a TV thriller that will subvert all expectations.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or check out our TV Guide to find out what is on television this week.