Brassic season 5 confirmed by Sky as season 4 first look released

Filming on the next run will begin at the end of this month, just a few days before season 4 premieres on Sky Max and NOW on Wednesday 7th September.

The fourth run of Brassic hasn't even begun airing yet – but Sky has already confirmed that the hit comedy will return for a fifth season next year.

The likes of Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Dominic West, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson and Aaron Heffernan will all be back for the new season, with Sky promising that viewers can "expect more of the eccentric plans and hi-jinks from the Brassic gang."

Meanwhile, new images from season 4 have also been released ahead of the show's imminent return.

The new run will pick up with Vinnie (Gilgun) as he tracks down Erin (Keegan) after she fled Hawley at the end of the last season to escape dangerous criminal Terence McCann, and will apparently include everything from discovering severed body parts and unexpected guests to training racing dogs and capturing exotic animals.

And in the new stills we can also see the gang causing mayhem at a murder mystery night – where Inside No.9's Steve Pemberton makes a cameo appearance alongside the fancy dress-clad cast.

The series was created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst and has proven to be a huge hit with audiences and critics since launching in 2019, with Gilgun picking up a BAFTA nomination for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Program in 2021.

Brassic season 4 premieres on Sky Max and NOW on Wednesday 7th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

