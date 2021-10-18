Brassic season 4 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news

Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan return for a fourth season of Sky Max comedy-drama Brassic, which centres on a petty criminal who lives in a shack.

Speaking during a live chat on Instagram earlier this year, Keegan confirmed that filming for season four kicks off “in August”.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Joe Gilgun recently teased ideas for the future of Brassic beyond season four, stating: “I don’t think we’ll ever run dry.”

When asked how long he would like Brassic to continue for, Gilgun, who created Brassic with Shameless writer Danny Brocklehurst, said: “In all truth, it all depends on what Sky want to do.

“The problem we’ve got with shows is the actors don’t all want to stay – sometimes they want to branch out and that’s just part of our industry.

“So we’ve got to do our best to keep all these engine parts because they’re amazing, they make our car win races. It’s important to keep hold of people and, I think, as long as people come back, we’ll always have stories. I don’t think we’ll ever run dry.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Brassic season four.

Brassic season 4 release date

Filming for Brassic season four kicked off in August 2021, so we can expect the series to debut sometime next year in 2022.

Brassic season 4 cast

Joe Gilgun leads the cast as Vincent ‘Vinnie’ O’Neill, a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who had a troubled upbringing. He now lives on the outskirts of Hawley.

Michelle Keegan and Damien Molony play Erin and Dylan respectively, while the rest of the cast features the likes of Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Dominic West, Ruth Sheen and Bronagh Gallagher.

Brassic season 4 trailer

There’s no trailer for Brassic season four yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

