Season 2 saw Miller's detective and his mother Adelaide (Frances de la Tour) seeking help from a therapist in order to uncover secrets from the professor’s troubled childhood , in a plotline which introduced Juliet Stevenson's Dr Helena Goldberg.

ITV's second season of Professor T has now come to an end, with Ben Miller's detective taking on a case involving the discovery of an undercover police officer's body, a Drugs Squad operation and a potential cat amongst the pigeons in their own team in the finale.

But will the Professor be back for a third season, alongside his trusty colleague Lisa Donckers, as played by Emma Naomi?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Professor T season 3.

Will there be a third season of Professor T?

Ben Miller as Professor T. ITV

We have yet to hear for certain whether Professor T will be back for a third season, but given that the second season has only just ended that's certainly no cause for alarm.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any news about a recommission or the future of the series becomes available.

When could Professor T season 3 be released?

Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers and Barney White as Dan Winters. ITV

Without an official recommission it's hard to say just when a third season of Professor T would be released.

The second season arrived around 14 months after the first, so if the show sticks to the same schedule then we could see new episodes arrive around autumn/winter 2023. We'll keep this page updated with any more concrete news as we get it.

Professor T cast - who would be back for season 3?

Ben Miller as Professor T and Juliet Stevenson, Dr Helena Goldberg and Frances De La Tour as Adelaide. ITV

We don't yet have a confirmed cast list for a third season of Professor T, but we'd imagine that Ben Miller would certainly need to be back as the titular detective, while Emma Naomi is also likely to be back as Lisa Donckers.

We'd also imagine that Frances de la Tour would be back as the Professor's mother Adelaide, while Juliet Stevenson's therapist character Dr Helena Goldberg could also return, along with the rest of the season 2 cast.

Here's a full list of the potential cast for Professor T season 3:

Ben Miller as Professor Tempest

Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers

Stuart Campbell as Wilf Ransome

Sarah Woodward as Ingrid Snares

Douglas Reith as The Dean

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest

Juliet Stevenson as Dr Helena Goldberg

Is there a trailer available for Professor T season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Professor T season 3 just yet but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when any new footage is released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.

