The new six-part season will once again be set predominantly at Cambridge University, and will take place six months after what is described as a "shocking" finale to season 3, with a dangerous crime wave taking place.

Variety also reports that Professor T will be taking on "a new musical pursuit", that romance is in the air for his mother Adelaide, and that the lines between professional and personal become blurred for therapist Helena.

Ben Miller as Professor T and Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest in Professor T. ITV

Ben Miller said of the news: "There’s nothing out there quite like Professor T, with its unique mix of complex crimes and captivating characters, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Cambridge; the central enigma being the Professor himself… a mystery I hope to investigate for many seasons to come!"

Meanwhile, Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO at production company Eagle Eye said: "Professor T's unique mix of clever cases, compelling series arcs and an outstanding cast of warm, memorable characters have proven to be a big hit with audiences around the world."

Fans are still waiting to see what awaits the Professor in the third season, after Miller confirmed in July 2023 that he had wrapped filming on the new episodes.

The third season will see Professor T "banged up in prison", while the synopsis for the new episodes also says that "with his career on the line he is forced to make a momentous decision".

