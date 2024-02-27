Fiennes is the storyteller for King Charles II and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look!

As Fiennes takes a seat in a dimly lit room, a voice can be heard saying: "They have murdered a king but that king has a son and his name is also Charles."

Joseph Fiennes. Rankin

"This is Charles Stewart," opens Fiennes's narration.

More like this

"He has lost his country, his crown and now his father. Isolated in exile, he writes a vow. 'We are firmly resolved to chase, pursue, kill and destroy those bloody traitors who committed our dear father's murder.' This is the story of how a king's desire for revenge pushes his country to the brink."

You can watch the full video above.

Jared Harris. Rankin

Elsewhere in the series, Atim is the storyteller for the Royalists and Harris for the Regicides. The epic series plays out as a Jacobean tragedy "detailing the king's lifelong obsession to hunt down and kill those responsible for his father's death and his own exile".

Read more:

This series follows on from Royal Bastards: Rise of the Tudors, and will see Sky History team up with 72 Films once again on another royal doc-drama.

Sheila Atim. Rankin

"We are thrilled to be teaming up once again with Sky History," executive producer Julian Jones said.

He continued: "Royal Kill List takes us to one of the most precarious, resonant and bloody moments in British history where the entire idea of monarchy hangs in the balance and the story of how Charles II takes back the throne plays like the ultimate revenge thriller."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Royal Kill List airs on Sky History on Tuesday 12th March at 9pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.