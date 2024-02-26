While fans may have expected Jumbo to be elusive in her response, she replied (as per Deadline): "There will be yeah."

While Apple has not officially confirmed if the show has been greenlit for a season 2, Jumbo has certainly given viewers hope they could see her and co-star Peter Capaldi back in action.

The actress portrays Detective Sgt June Lenker in the crime drama, alongside Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, as they clash over an old murder case.

More like this

Joana Borja and Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

When previously asked about a potential second instalment of the crime thriller, Capaldi told The Hollywood Reporter: "Who knows? We're just excited that we've done it and it's out there, it's been a real journey getting it to the screen. Working with Apple has been great but it's a whole new world.

Read more:

"When I was working with BBC or ITV, a show might get sold to Australia or Hong Kong or whatever. Now Apple just presses a button and 130 counties all over the world get the show. Instantly.

"It's a whole different ballgame for me. But I'm delighted, at my age, to still be part of it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For what a second season could entail, it isn't really clear. The finale episode did wrap up all loose ends and when asked by TV Insider about it, executive producer Elaine Collins said: "We just haven't really had those conversations.

"We just want everybody to love this season."

Criminal Record is available to stream in full now on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.