Well, in rather exciting news, Woodhouse will be returning as Siegfried's brother after serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

According to Channel 5, Tristan will make an "unexpected return later in the series" so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled.

The two new series will consist of six episodes each, as well as Christmas specials, so there will be plenty to look forward to as the series also returns to Yorkshire to shoot on-location for the new seasons.

It wouldn't quite be a series of All Creatures Great and Small without Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot, who will, of course, be reprising his role for the new seasons.

Other returning cast members include Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, along with her adored Pekingese, Tricki.

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment

There aren't any plot details as of yet, but the brief snippet of information provided by Channel 5 reads: "The series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s."

The Christmas episode saw Helen give birth – but without James, who was denied a request to leave his RAF training and subsequently missed the birth of their son, also named James.

We're sure the new series will pick up where the Christmas special left off, with James hopefully returning to his family sooner rather than later.

On the double series order, Paul Testar, commissioning editor of Drama at Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “We’re so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series.

"The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot’s unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter.”

The series is, of course, based on the bestselling collection of stories by author James Herriot, but the cast of the show previously did reveal their hopes for season 5. Anna Madeley said: "I think there's loads of stories aren’t there, that are still fantastic to tell."

Similarly, Samuel West revealed: "I think we're all still having a very nice time. And there's lots and lots of things that we would still love to film. We seem to have made our home in the Dales now, they're getting on with us better, aren’t they?"

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

