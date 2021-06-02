Meet the cast of Professor T – full list of cast and characters for BritBox drama

Brand new six-part crime drama Professor T, starring Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour, is coming to BritBox this month.

Miller (Bridgerton) leads the cast as the titular genius Cambridge University professor, who becomes a reluctant detective when a former pupil of his enlists his help.

“Professor T has it all: intriguing murders, dreaming spires, and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own fascinating secrets. You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it,” Miller said about his casting.

Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast and characters in Professor T.

Ben Miller plays Professor T

Who is Professor T? An enigmatic criminology lecturer (aka Jasper Tempest) who has OCD and is obsessed with surgical gloves and hand-washing. He’s drawn into the world of real-life crime solving when a former pupil of his, DI Lisa Donckers, reaches out and takes a chance on him.

Where have I seen Ben Miller before? He recently played Lord Featherington in the Netflix smash-hit period drama, Bridgerton, and briefly reprised his role as DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise. He’s also known for his comedy partnership in The Armstrong and Miller Show, and roles in the likes of I Want My Wife Back, Paddington 2, and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Emma Naomi plays Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers

Who is Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers? A witty, charming former pupil of Professor T, she reaches out to her old mentor when she learns a serial rapist, with links to Lisa’s own school days, appears to be active once more.

Where have I seen Emma Naomi before? She recently played Alice Mondrich in Netflix series Bridgerton (alongside co-star Ben Miller) and starred in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Frances de la Tour plays Adelaide

Who is Adelaide? The professor’s scene-stealing, overbearing mother. Jasper Tempest experienced a childhood trauma when he was younger, which is often hinted at during scenes featuring Adelaide.

Where have I seen Frances de la Tour before? The actress is known for roles in the likes of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys, and Rising Damp (as Miss Ruth Jones). Other projects have included Into The Woods (as Giant), Vicious, Outlander, and recently in the first Enola Holmes film (as the Dowager).

Barney White plays Dan Winters

Who is Dan Winters? Lisa’s supportive police sidekick.

Where have I seen Barney White? He’s starred in the likes of Holby City, King Gary, and Miss Marx.

Elizabeth Kate Back plays Diana Tyson

Who is Diana Tyson? The victim of an attack that takes place on a university campus.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Kate Back before? This is the newcomer’s first major television role.

Professor T launches on BritBox on 3rd June and will air on ITV at a later date.