Enola Holmes 2 release date: Cast, plot and news about the Netflix sequel

It’s good news for Millie Bobby Brown fans: Enola Holmes is officially returning for a sequel, with Brown and Henry Cavill set to reprise their roles as the titular Enola and her older brother Sherlock respectively.

Directed once again by Killing Eve’s Harry Bradbeer, the rebellious teen sleuth will be back on our screens in the near-future for another adventure after the first film – labelled “a rainy autumn day” hit by critics – was watched by over 76 million households throughout September last year.

Based on Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the upcoming sequel will see the Stranger Things star search for a young girl she nicknames the Left-Handed Lady whilst on the run from her brother Sherlock.

In a statement, Bobby Brown said: “I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Here’s everything we know so far about Enola Holmes 2, from which stars are returning for the sequel to what it’ll be about.

Enola Holmes 2 release date

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Enola Holmes 2, but we’ll be updating this page regularly with any news, so stay tuned!

The first film in the franchise began production in July 2019 before arriving on Netflix in September 2020, so working on the basis that the sequel will follow the same timeline, the earliest we predict Enola Holmes 2 getting released is summer 2022.

Enola Holmes 2 cast

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the titular role, and Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes) are officially returning for this follow-up film. It wouldn’t be much of a sequel if the Enola Holmes herself didn’t feature.

As for the supporting cast, we don’t know for certain who else from the first movie will be reprising their role for Enola Holmes 2, but hopefully Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter will be back to play Enola’s strict older brother Mycroft and her free-spirited, suffragette mother Eudoria respectively.

It would make sense for Adeel Akhtar to return as Lestrade and Susie Wokoma as Edith, however, with Enola solving the disappearance of Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) in the first film, there may not be a need for Partridge, Hattie Morahan (Lady Tewkesbury), David Bamber (Sir Whimbrel Tewkesbury), Frances de la Tour (The Dowager) or Fiona Shaw (Miss Harrison) to return, especially with Enola set to move onto another mystery.

That being said, Louis Partridge may have hinted at his involvement in the sequel with a recent comment on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram post announcing Enola Holmes 2. “The sequel is afoot #EnolaHolmes2,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes pic from the first film, while Partridge commented underneath with a cryptic winking emoji.

Could Tewkesbury be returning for the sequel? With the first film laying the foundations for a potential romance between Enola and Tewkesbury, we wouldn’t be surprised if he made a cameo at least.

Enola Holmes 2 plot

Netflix hasn’t revealed what Enola will be getting up to in Enola Holmes 2, but we can get a pretty good idea from Nancy Springer’s series of books, on which the films are based.

When we last saw Enola, she’d said goodbye to Tewkesbury and finally reunited with her mother before Eudoria left again to continue fighting for women’s rights. Now that Enola is under the guardianship of her other brother Sherlock and free to roam London as an amateur detective, the film’s ending set things up for Enola to head on another adventure in the upcoming sequel.

If Enola Holmes 2 is to follow the events of Springer’s second book in the franchise – The Case of the Left-Handed Lady – we’re likely to see Enola discover a hidden collection of charcoal drawings which belong to Lady Cecily, a girl who has recently disappeared without a trace.

Whilst evading capture by her brother Sherlock, Enola will head on a journey to find and save this missing girl without compromising her hidden identity.

Enola Holmes trailer

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for Enola Holmes 2, but watch this space for any new clips and teasers.

Enola Holmes is available to stream on Netflix.