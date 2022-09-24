Enola Holmes 2 trailer sees Millie Bobby Brown on a new case

The trailer sees Enola setting up her own detective agency, but struggling to attract clientele, who are all more interested in hiring her brother.

A brand-new full length trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has been unveiled, promising another action-packed mystery with Millie Bobby Brown's young detective.

She finally finds a case to solve, that of a missing girl, while Henry Cavill's Sherlock is struggling with a case of his own. However, a final tease suggests that the two are in some way connected. Cue sword fights, explosions, and plenty of fourth-wall breaks.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The film once again stars Brown, Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter, while Louis Partridge returns as Tewkesbury - with the trailer hinting at romance blossoming between the two.

The cast is rounded out by Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and the highly-anticipated film arrives on Netflix on 4th November 2022.

The official synopsis for the sequel reads as follows: "Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel."

The new film is once again based on Nancy Springer's book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, with this one based on the second book, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady.

Before the sequel was confirmed, Brown said that "as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart".

She then confirmed that the first film was her "favourite thing" she's "ever done", saying that "to do it all over again would be a dream".

Enola Holmes 2 will stream on Netflix from 4th November 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

