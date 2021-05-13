Enola Holmes sequel announced starring Millie Bobby Brown

When it comes to Sherlock Holmes spin-offs, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.

While The Irregulars has been cancelled after just one season, there’s better news for fans of recent hit film, Enola Holmes, which tells the story of the famous sleuth’s headstrong teenage sister solving crimes in 20th century London.

Netflix has announced that the movie is set for a sequel, with original cast members Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reprising their popular roles.

The idea for the first movie is based on a series of six novels, ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries’ by Nancy Springer, so perhaps its no surprise that a follow-up is in the works. There are certainly many stories left to tell from the source material. Millie Bobby Brown plays our heroine Enola, while Cavill plays her brother Sherlock.

Deadline quotes Brown as saying she “can’t wait” to start work on the sequel. “I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Netflix has also confirmed that writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer (who also directed Fleabag), will return for the sequel, alongside many of the behind the scenes talent who worked on the original.

The sequel is afoot!



The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown fans will be looking forward to seeing her in the return of Netflix sensation Stranger Things, while Cavill is working on another series of The Witcher for the streamer.

Enola Holmes is available to view on Netflix. We’ll bring you more news on the sequel as soon as we have it, including release date and trailer as soon as it is available.

