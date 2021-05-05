Exclusive – What would have happened in The Irregulars season 2

Fantasy drama The Irregulars is the latest Netflix series to come to an abrupt end after just one season, leaving many fans wondering what could have been.

The show was a novel new spin on the Sherlock Holmes mythology, featuring a darker version of the legendary detective as he enlists a misfit group of youngsters to investigate spooky paranormal cases.

Creator Tom Bidwell, also known for his work on E4 comedy My Mad Fat Diary, told RadioTimes.com that he was keen to see the show continue and gave an insight into the stories we might have seen in season two (and beyond).

“The thing is with this show is that there’s a lot of story potential in lots of different areas with Leopold, with Sherlock and Watson, with the gang and their love stories,” he said. “So there’s almost too much story!”

It appears that Harrison Osterfield’s Leopold – a character based on Queen Victoria’s youngest son – would have been of particular interest moving forward, with his royal background intended to “open up” the world of the show.

“He comes from a very different world,” Bidwell continued. “And that world that he comes from allows us to open up our world a little bit more, not just in terms of scale, but also in terms of a new direction to go in the story.

“Maybe not necessarily in season one, but if we get the chance to make future seasons, it’s the royal family and the higher echelons of society, you know, you’ve got a lot to play with there.”

Bidwell went on to reveal that a second season of The Irregulars would retain the same format as the first, that being the so-called “monster of the week” structure pioneered by the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville.

“Hopefully, if it’s a success, then we want to keep the format fairly similar,” he explained. “You don’t want to do exactly the same thing because it’s old, but I like the ‘monster of the week’ stuff. I like to be be able to tell as individual stories.”

The supernatural elements of the story would have definitely remained, rather than pursuing a more grounded take on the world of Holmes and Watson, with Bidwell and his team said to have drafted up a long “list” of frightening creatures for future seasons.

“We would just try and see what cool stories we could come up with,” he added. “And so the challenge of the series was to create a prism to tell these stories through that was exciting and funny and interesting and mysterious, naturally.

“Saying about season two, season three, which obviously we’d love to do if we get a chance, there’s just a list of monsters we have… we’ve already got ideas for years.”

Unfortunately, it seems those ideas are not destined to see the light of day, despite The Irregulars taking the top spot in Netflix’s internal most-watched chart upon release in the UK.

