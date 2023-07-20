The first season of the crime drama, which is adapted from the Belgian series of the same name, first aired in 2021, with a subsequent season airing the following year.

It was later officially confirmed that third season was on the way, with filming starting in spring of this year in Belgium and Cambridge.

The synopsis for the new season says that it will see Professor T "banged up in prison, and with his career on the line he is forced to make a momentous decision".

More like this

Read more:

Meanwhile, we also know that Jasper’s mother Adelaide, played by Frances de la Tour, and his therapist Dr Helena, played by Juliet Stevenson, will both be on hand to offer their own unique brand of support.

Previous seasons of the show have also starred the likes of Emma Naomi, Stuart Campbell, Sarah Woodward and Douglas Reith, although it has not yet been confirmed whether they will be back for season 3.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Miller has previously had major roles in shows such as Death in Paradise and Suspect, but confirmed last year that he almost took on another one - playing the Doctor in Doctor Who.

He said: "I'd have loved to have been Doctor Who. I was once approached and asked if I would be interested in being Doctor Who – this is going back a few years – and I said yes, I would be interested.

"At which point I never heard anything else ever again, and Doctor Who became more and more successful without me."

Professor T is available on ITVX and BritBox now – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.