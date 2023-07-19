It's now been announced that the second instalment of the coastal crime series will be premiering on Alibi on Wednesday 9th August 2023.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the official Alibi account tweeted a poster of the season 2 cast, writing: "Life jackets at the ready. BRAND NEW episodes of Annika splash onto UK screens 9th August at 9pm. Exclusively on Alibi."

Season 2 of the popular drama will, of course, see Walker reprise her role as the titular character, alongside many returning faces from season 1.

Some of the returning cast include Jamie Sives (Guilt, Too Close) as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung (The Nest, Roadkill) as DC Blair Ferguson, Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot) as DS Tyrone Clarke, and Silvie Furneaux (Red Rose) as Annika's daughter Morgan.

In the Alibi poster, we also get our first glimpse of new character DC Harper Weston, a new recruit at the Marine Homicide Unit who is played by Varada Sethu (Andor, Strike Back).

As for what fans can expect going into season 2, it's safe to say that many more challenging cases await Annika, as well as some new stunning locations.

An official synopsis from UKTV reads: "The team are challenged as their dynamics shift, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before. The crimes take them to new landscapes showing multiple sides of Scotland from the Hebridean Isles to the vibrant capital city Edinburgh.

"Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships.

"As always, Annika breaks the fourth wall, sharing her wry and humorous observations through a literary lens, alongside raising her brilliant yet complex teenage daughter, Morgan."

Annika season 2 will air on Alibi on Wednesday 9th August 2023.

