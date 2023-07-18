Sweet Magnolias fans can watch the first 5 minutes of season 3 early
Wondering what's in store for Serenity's close-knit friendship trio? Netflix has released a sneak peek at the upcoming third season.
Cosy drama Sweet Magnolias will be returning to Netflix this month, with the core friendship trio gearing up to take on a fresh set of challenges.
The streamer has released a preview showcasing the first five minutes of season 3's premiere, which picks up right where season 2 ended.
Maddie (JoAnna García Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) are as close as ever, even as their personal lives might be about to unravel.
The friends rally around Cal following his confrontation with Stu, with Helen offering her attorney services to help out.
Cal is willing to do anything to make things right, including taking a step back from everything - including, it would seem, his relationship with Maddie.
Helen's future with Erik is also hinted at, with the attorney putting some distance between herself and her beau to check out the engagement ring that former flame Ryan gave her.
Viewers will especially be wondering who the mysterious woman who punctured the Sullivans' van and told Annie her mum was a "life ruiner" is.
Luckily, the teaser does offer a little more info on the character – and it sounds like she'll be throwing a spanner into Dana Sue and Ronnie's newfound happiness.
Though the teaser didn't confirm it, it does seem like Ronnie and the woman, whose name is revealed to be Kathy, have a shared history.
Could she be the woman he cheated with?
Sweet Magnolias season 3 is available on Netflix from Thursday 20th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
