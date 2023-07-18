Maddie (JoAnna García Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) are as close as ever, even as their personal lives might be about to unravel.

The friends rally around Cal following his confrontation with Stu, with Helen offering her attorney services to help out.

Cal is willing to do anything to make things right, including taking a step back from everything - including, it would seem, his relationship with Maddie.

Helen's future with Erik is also hinted at, with the attorney putting some distance between herself and her beau to check out the engagement ring that former flame Ryan gave her.

Viewers will especially be wondering who the mysterious woman who punctured the Sullivans' van and told Annie her mum was a "life ruiner" is.

Luckily, the teaser does offer a little more info on the character – and it sounds like she'll be throwing a spanner into Dana Sue and Ronnie's newfound happiness.

Though the teaser didn't confirm it, it does seem like Ronnie and the woman, whose name is revealed to be Kathy, have a shared history.

Could she be the woman he cheated with?

Sweet Magnolias season 3 is available on Netflix from Thursday 20th July 2023.

