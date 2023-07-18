Turner opened up about how important it was to have an intimacy coordinator on set for the dark drama, especially compared to working on projects that didn't have one.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's just a few years ago when it wouldn't be commonplace to have an intimacy coordinator on set. And then a few years before that, I mean, the term wasn't even known," he told Metro.co.uk.

"It was awkward in some moments. Not always, but directors, I found in my experience, weren't always great at doing that."

He explained that some directors had "the rough parameters of what they want, but then would slowly 'Homer Simpson back into the bush' and disappear a little bit, and then you're left with just the two actors going, 'OK, let's figure this out.'"

Read more:

Such an approach wouldn't have worked for Fifteen-Love, Turner added. "In our story here, absolutely, we needed somebody," he said.

"To have the scene do what it's supposed to do, and not just a generic thing, whatever the intimacy of the scene is, to try and achieve that creatively with the intimacy coordinator you can really get into the depths of that with that physical movement."

Fifteen Love will air on Prime Video on 21st July 2023 – try Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.