It's far from a cosy meeting as memories of the past come flooding back and Justine makes alarming allegations against Lapthorn, forcing everyone around them to rethink their relationship and what it actually meant.

As well as encapsulating the demands of a professional sport like tennis, Fifteen-Love also gives us a birds-eye view into the elite sport while also examining where the truth in a twisted tale like this lies.

But when does the tense new drama land on our screens and what else can we expect? Read on for everything you need to know about Fifteen-Love.

The brand new drama launches on Prime Video UK and Ireland on Friday 21st July 2023.

All episodes of the six-part series lands on Prime Video at the same time, with all averaging around the 50 minute mark.

Fifteen-Love cast

Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland in Fifteen-Love.

The cast of Fifteen-Love is led by rising Irish actress Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Suspect) as former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce and slick tennis coach Glenn Lapthorn respectively.

Now a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Justine is surrounded by friends and fellow tennis peers, such as Harmony Rose-Bremner as Renee Okoye and Amar Chadha-Patel as Rushikesh 'Rusty' Raj.

The full cast list for Fifteen-Love is as follows.

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine Pearce

Aidan Turner as Glenn Lapthorne

Anna Chancellor as Andi Woodward

Manon Azem as Khalida Lapthorne

Harmony Rose-Bremner as Renee Okoye

Jessica Darrow as Mikki

Tom Varey as Steve

Lorenzo Richelmy as Luca

Elizabeth Berrington as Carol Pearce

Steffan Rhodri as Christy Pearce

Amar Chadha-Patel as Rushikesh 'Rusty' Raj

Maria Almeida as Luisa Molina

Sarah Durham as DCI Shaw

Alma Prelec as Apolenka

What is Fifteen-Love about?

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine Pearce.

The new drama is a look into the elite world of tennis, the demands of being a professional athlete and what happens when you make waves in the close knit community of sport.

According to the synopsis: "Fifteen-Love explores the story of Justine Pearce (Hyland), a dynamic young sports prodigy, who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis. Glenn Lapthorn (Turner) was Justine’s maverick coach, with whom she shared an intense rapport.

Together, they reached the semifinals of the French Open. However, tragedy struck on court, and Justine's dream of sporting glory was cut brutally short by a devastating injury, which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.

"Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage.

But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success.

"Justine and Glenn’s battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control.

Examining the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport, Fifteen-Love is a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power, and obsession, and what can be lost when you’ll do anything to win."

Is there a trailer for Fifteen-Love?

There is! It's a tense one as well, which gives us an insight into some of the drama to come as Justine and Glenn go head-to-head again, but this time to uncover the truth about the past.

Watch the trailer below.

Fifteen Love will air on Prime Video on 21st July 2023 – try Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

