Described by the streamer as a "provocative new drama set in the world of elite tennis", the series is written by Hania Elkington and explores the "intense rapport" between tennis prodigy Justine Pearce (newcomer Ella Lily Hyland) and her maverick coach Glenn Lapthorn (Turner).

Poldark star Aidan Turner is set to star in new drama Fifteen-Love on Prime Video this summer – and RadioTimes.com can today exclusively reveal new teaser images from the show.

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine and Harmony Rose-Bremner as Renee Okeye.

Justine had reached the semi-finals of the French Open as a teenager with Glenn at her side, but shortly afterward suffered a devastating injury which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.

The official synopsis continues: "Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage.

Aidan Turner as Glenn. Prime

"But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn's past success.

"Justine and Glenn's battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control."

More like this

Read more:

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine Pearce.

It concludes: "Examining the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport, Fifteen-Love is a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power, and obsession, and what can be lost when you'll do anything to win..."

Aidan Turner as Glenn. Prime

In addition to Hyland and Turner, the cast for the series also includes Anna Chancellor (The Crown), Jess Darrow (Encanto), Tom Varey (Ridley Road), Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo) and Manon Azem (Your Honour).

Meanwhile, there are also roles for Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon), Maria Almeida (The Strays) and newcomer Harmony Rose-Bremner.

Anna Chancellor as Andi Woodward. Prime

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fifteen Love will air on Prime Video this summer – try Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.