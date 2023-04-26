The show is based on a book of the same name by Benjamin Myers and stars Michael Socha (This Is England) and Sophie McShera (Downton Abbey) – who both feature prominently in the new stills.

The BBC has released a handful of first-look images from the upcoming Shane Meadows drama The Gallows Pole – offering viewers an exciting glimpse at the three-part series.

It tells a fictionalised version of the true story of the Cragg Vale Coiners, a gang of weavers and land-workers assembled by David Hartley (Socha) in 18th century Yorkshire, who embarked on a revolutionary criminal enterprise that became the biggest fraud in British history.

In one of the images, we can see a meeting between the gang members, while another shows Hartley with a rather ominous-looking figure behind him.

The Gallows Pole. BBC

Alongside Socha and McShera, the cast for the series also includes Thomas Turgoose (This Is England, Looted) as William Hartley, Yusra Warsama (Castle Rock) as Bethsheba, Anthony Welsh (The Trial of Christine Keeler) as Abe Oldfield and Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders, Better) as Isaac Hartley.

Meanwhile, Joe Sproulle (The A Word) stars as Joe, Adam Fogerty (Legend, Snatch) plays James Broadbent, Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks) is Susie, Fine Time Fontayne (Peterloo) takes on the role of Joseph Broadbent, and Ralph Ineson (Peaky Blinders) plays The Clothier.

And the series also includes a number of first-time actors making their screen debuts, including Stevie Binns as Mand, Jennifer Reid as Barb, Soraya Jane Nabipour as Darya Hartley, Olivia Pentelow as Hannah, Charlotte Ockelton as Gwen Hartley and Dave Perkins as Tom Hartley.

The Gallows Pole. BBC

Speaking about the series, Meadows explained: "I really wanted to delve into the history of this story and the circumstances that lead to an entire West Yorkshire community risking their lives to put food in their children's bellies.

"It was during the workshopping process with the actors I realised there was also a story to tell leading up to Ben's incredible book. A prequel that not only allowed us to understand 'why' the Cragg Vale Coiners did what they did, but maybe fall in love with them a smidge while they did it."

He added: "It may have turned into one of the biggest crimes in British history, but it was pulled off by a bunch of destitute farmers and weavers doing what they had to to survive, and I think people will resonate with that."

The Gallows Pole. BBC

Meanwhile, Benjamin Myers said that Meadows had "retained the feel of The Gallows Pole and shot it in the very same landscapes that I have been exploring for many years now, and where the true events happened".

He continued: "It looks, sounds and smells right. Shane is a true auteur, he has a singular vision, and he has taken it off in a new direction. Also, credit should be given to the cast, who range from experienced life-long actors to first timers. He's a digital alchemist!"

The Gallows Pole is coming soon to BBC Two and iPlayer. For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

