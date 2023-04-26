The Viaplay series stars Outlander's Richard Rankin as the titular sleuth, while a host of supporting actors have just been announced, including Brian Ferguson (The Ipcress File) as Rebus's brother Michael, Neshla Caplan (The Rig) as Michael's wife Chrissie, and Amy Manson (The Nevers) as Rebus's ex-wife Rhona.

Filming has begun on the upcoming reboot of detective drama Rebus – based on the bestselling crime novels by Sir Ian Rankin.

Also joining the cast are We Are Lady Parts star Lucie Shorthouse as Rebus's police partner DC Siobhan Clarke, Sean Buchanan (Censor) as his mentor George Blantyre and Stuart Bowman (The Serpent) as corrupt mobster Ger Cafferty.

And there are also roles for Thoren Ferguson (Emmerdale), Caroline Lee-Johnson (Trying), Michelle Duncan (Baptiste), Noof Ousellam (Andor) and Mia McKenzie.

Written by Gregory Burke and set in contemporary Scotland, the series follows John Rebus as he finds himself "at a psychological crossroads", according to Viaplay.

The synopsis continues: "At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter's life by his ex-wife's wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer.

"In a world of divisive politics and national discord, does the law still have meaning, or is everyone reverting to an older set of rules? And if so, why shouldn't Rebus do so too?"

Richard Rankin will play Rebus in Viaplay's new adaptation. Jerod Harris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The series is the first UK drama commission from Viaplay and will be available exclusively on the streaming service at an as-yet unannounced date in 2024 – with further seasons also planned.

"It's an exciting day that filming of Rebus is now under way," said Viaplay's chief content officer Filippa Wallestam. "We are proud to bring such a highly regarded character to audiences as our first UK commission, which will put Viaplay even more firmly on the drama map in the UK.

"We found our Rebus in Richard Rankin and now have an equally stellar cast around him. It's a privilege to work alongside the creative team at Eleventh Hour Films, Gregory Burke and Sir Ian Rankin to create this unique and compelling show.”

The show follows the previous Rebus adaptation which aired on ITV between 2000 and 2007, which starred John Hannah and subsequently Ken Stott in the title role.

