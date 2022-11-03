Based on Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels , the six-parter will be written by Gregory Burke and follow Rebus in his 30s as he tackles a recent divorce, a demotion to Detective Sergeant and a new colleague.

Inspector John Rebus is returning to our screens in Viaplay's upcoming reboot, executive produced by author Ian Rankin.

Rankin said in a statement: "I’m hugely excited at the thought of Rebus returning to our screens and it’s a privilege to have playwright Gregory Burke write the scripts.

ITV's Rebus. ITV

"I’ve been a fan since Gagarin Way and know that he understands the world of Rebus and the compelling central character. I’m chuffed to bits that Viaplay and Eleventh Hour are involved in this groundbreaking endeavour and I can’t wait to share the results!"

The drama – which is the first Rebus TV adaptation in 15 years and the first Viaplay partnership with Rankin – will be set in contemporary Edinburgh, telling the story of Rebus and his family, including his ex-wife Rona and daughter Sammy who are living with Rhona's new partner, and Rebus's brother Michael, who is forced to take shortcuts to provide for his family.

Viaplay's group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam revealed that the upcoming drama will explore "family, morality and class in British society through an exciting and emotionally charged story".

"Sir Ian Rankin is a global storytelling phenomenon, and partnering to reimagine Rebus for a new generation of viewers is a remarkable way for Viaplay to take the UK stage," she added. "Together with Gregory Burke and the team at Eleventh Hour Films, we will create an unforgettable show with Scottish roots, international appeal and universal themes."

While the cast is yet to be announced, filming is set to begin in spring 2023 before the show arrives on Viaplay – a new streaming platform which launched in the UK on 1st November.

The first TV adaptation of Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels aired on ITV in 2000, with John Hannah starring as DI John Rebus before being replaced by Ken Stott in season 2.

