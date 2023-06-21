The new trailer gives us a taste of what's to come in the series and it looks very tense. It also offers up our first glimpse of Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland in action as former tennis star Justine Pearce and her former coach Glenn Lapthorn respectively.

We finally have our first look at provocative tennis drama Fifteen-Love , which will launch on Prime Video this July, it has now been confirmed.

Launching on Prime Video on 21st July 2023, the trailer opens with Justine seemingly owning it on the tennis court before suffering a damaging wrist injury that has clearly been hard to get over.

Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland in Fifteen-Love.

She's chatting through the past with a friend and admits that "some people are hard to recover from" when we see a flashback to her attempting to kiss Glenn in the changing rooms. Justine admits that she feels as though Glenn abandoned her and we see how she turns to a life of partying, isolation and crying.

Now, five years on, she's working as a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy when she bumps into Glenn.

"I don't want things to be difficult between us," he tells her, and we soon learn that Glenn could be concealing some secrets of his own, including an affair. Justine makes an allegation about Glenn and reports it to the police, as the trailer offers up a snippet of their past together.

While you're left wondering who exactly is telling the truth, we hear how Justine's friend thinks she "lies about everything" while Glenn seems to be an all-too-smug character. But who can we trust?

Watch the trailer below for yourself.

The trailer also shows some of the stellar cast involved in the series, which is led by newcomer Hyland and Poldark's Turner. Other cast members include Anna Chancellor (The Crown), Jess Darrow (Encanto), Tom Varey (Ridley Road), Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo) and Manon Azem (Your Honour).

More like this

Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon), Maria Almeida (The Strays), and recent Royal Academy of Dramatic Art graduate Harmony Rose-Bremner also round out the cast for Fifteen-Love.

Read more:

The series comes from World Productions, which of course fans will know for shows like Line of Duty and Vigil, but here they turn to the world of tennis for Fifteen-Love, which will follow Justine five years after she reached the meteoric highs of making it to the French Open semi-finals.

Although she has a new future ahead of her as a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, her allegation will shock everyone around her.

As per the synopsis: "When Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success.

"Justine and Glenn’s battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control.

"Examining the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport, Fifteen-Love is a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power, and obsession, and what can be lost when you’ll do anything to win."

Fifteen Love will air on Prime Video on 21st July 2023 – try Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.