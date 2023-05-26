That year, the team won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League across 10 days, and the series is set to be "both a love letter to one of the greatest achievements in world football and the story of a group of players who were recruited, coached and moulded by Sir Alex Ferguson to create history".

Prime Video has announced that it will debut a brand-new sports documentary series called 99, which will chart Manchester United’s historic treble-winning season in 1999.

The series will feature exclusive interviews from key figures, including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and will recall the period in vivid detail.

It will be made up of never-before-seen archive footage as well as behind-the-scenes candid video from the club and fans, going behind the curtain of the era-defining triumph.

Manchester United with the trophy after winning the Champions League in 1999. ERIC CABANIS/AFP via Getty Images

The series will be co-produced by the production company founded by David Beckham and is expected to debut on the streamer in 2024.

The series joins other sports documentaries on the platform including All or Nothing: Arsenal, Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, Take Us Home: Leeds United and more.

Beckham himself recently took part in a series for Disney Plus, called Save Our Squad with David Beckham, which saw the former England player join up with Westward Boys, an under 14s grassroots side from East London in need of help after they failed to win a game all season.

Speaking about that show, Beckham compared himself with the young players, saying: "I don't think I was as cheeky as most of them. I think I was more like probably Orlando, I didn't say a word.

"I was small, I was skinnier than all of these boys, but I was from East London like them and I loved the game. So the similarities came from that really."

99 will stream on Prime Video in 2024. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

