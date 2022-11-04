The series sees Beckham join up with Westward Boys, an under 14's grassroots side from East London in need of help after they have failed to win a game all season. With the threat of relegation looming large, Beckham attempts to use his years of experience to revitalise the team and bolster their chances of staying up.

David Beckham, one of the UK's most famous former footballers, is about to be back on our screens in his new project Save Our Squad, a documentary series for Disney Plus .

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com and other press, Beckham was asked whether he saw any similarities with the boys and himself when he was their age - and although he noted some differences, he was quick to admit that the similarities were obvious.

He said: "I did. I don't think I was as cheeky as most of them. I think I was more like probably Orlando, I didn't say a word. I was small, I was skinnier than all of these boys, but I was from East London like them and I loved the game. So the similarities came from that really."

David Beckham in Save Our Squad. James Turner/Disney Plus

Beckham went on to praise the boys, saying: "When I got to know the boys, they were all incredible. They are really incredible boys and that's what I was most nervous about and most excited about actually. I'm from East London, I know what the kids are like from East London. They're good kids, they're grounded kids, but they're hard kids as well.

"And I was hoping I was gonna get a good group of boys and I didn't get a good group of boys - I got a great group of boys."

Beckham was also asked how the Premier Division, which the boys are playing in, is different to when he started out in the same competition.

Beckham revealed: "I think it's a lot more competitive. It was competitive back in the day, but I'd say there was probably one or two teams that we played against that was probably almost as good as us, not as good as us, but almost as good as us. And we'd always come up against those teams in the finals."

The four-part series Save Our Squad with David Beckham was first announced back in April 2021, with the release date later unveiled in September this year.

When it was first announced, Beckham said: "I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney Plus on this project."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham will stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 9th November 2022. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

