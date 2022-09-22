David Beckham series on Disney Plus gets release date and first teaser

The streamer has also unveiled a first-look teaser trailer for the new series, which sees the former England captain return to his East London roots to mentor a struggling Boys team.

Disney Plus has revealed that its new factual series Save Our Squad with David Beckham will debut on the platform on Wednesday 9th November .

In the trailer, Becks can be seen offering advice and encouragement to a group of young players – giving them some useful pointers about how to take one of his trademark free kicks. You can watch the clip in full below.

Described by Disney as a "heart-warming series" the four-part documentary follows Beckham as he helps out the grassroots team Westward Boys, who sit bottom of their league and are facing relegation.

Together with the team's head coaches, it's Beckham's job to try and turn their fortunes around and set them on a winning path.

The series is made all the more powerful by the fact that this is the very league that Beckham himself played in when he was younger – perhaps he'll even help uncover the next footballing superstar in the process.

When the show was first announced back in April 2021, Beckham said it was fantastic to "shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game."

He added: "I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney Plus on this project.”

The series is produced by Twenty Twenty and Beckham's own production company Studio 99 and will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham will stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 9th November 2022. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

