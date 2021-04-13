David Beckham announces Disney Plus series Save Our Squad

Disney Plus has announced a brand new series in collaboration with David Beckham.

Titled Save Our Squad, the original will see the former Manchester United and LA Galaxy player return to the UK to mentor a grassroots team.

The series will be produced by Twenty Twenty and Beckham’s own production company Studio 99.

Speaking of the announcement, Beckham said: “It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game. I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney Plus on this project.”

Disney Plus’s director of unscripted in EMEA Sean Doyle added: ” The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage – everything David had in his own playing days.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Save Our Squad.

When is David Beckham’s Save Our Squad released on Disney Plus?

There is no official release date as yet, but we do know Disney Plus is keen to get its European slate off the ground by 2024 so we can expect Save Our Squad to air before then should restrictions allow. We’ll keep this page updated and confirm a release date as soon as it’s announced.

What is David Beckham’s Save Our Squad about?

The series will see Beckham return to the East London football pitches he used to play in as a child. The former midfielder will also mentor grassroots teams struggling to survive in the league, and nurture the young talent hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Save Our Squad has been billed as a heartwarming series rather than a sports documentary.

Is there a trailer for David Beckham’s Save Our Squad?

Not yet, but we’ll share as soon as one drops.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest Save Our Squad news.