Returning to where his footballing career began – the Echo Premier League – Beckham agrees to help Westward Boys, who are yet to win a match, in an attempt to prevent their team's relegation.

Former footballer David Beckham is teaming up with Disney Plus for new show Save Our Squad – a docuseries in which the sporting legend mentors an East London under 14's team.

The four-parter arrives this week and while we don't know a huge amount about the football club, Beckham has teased that they remind him of his younger self.

"I don't think I was as cheeky as most of them. I think I was more like probably Orlando, I didn't say a word," he told RadioTimes.com and other press. "I was small, I was skinnier than all of these boys, but I was from East London like them and I loved the game. So the similarities came from that really."

Here's everything you need to know about Save Our Squad with David Beckham.

David Beckham in Save Our Squad. Disney

David Beckham's upcoming docuseries, Save Our Squad, will be arriving on Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th November.

The streamer will be releasing all of the show's episodes on that date.

How to watch Save Our Squad with David Beckham in the UK

Football fans in the UK will be able to watch Save Our Squad with David Beckham over on Disney Plus, with the show arriving on the platform across the world on November 9th.

What is Save Our Squad with David Beckham?

James Turner/Disney Plus

Disney Plus docuseries Save Our Squad with David Beckham follows the football legend as he heads back to East London – where his sporting journey began in the Echo Premier League.

Joining up with under 14's grassroots side Westward Boys, the documentary looks at Beckham's efforts to guide the team, who haven't won a game all season, and save them from the risk of relegation.

"David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation," Disney Plus teases. "From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget."

Save Our Squad with David Beckham cast

If you hadn't already guessed, former England footballer David Beckham stars in this factual series alongside the members of the Westward Boys under 14's side.

While it's currently unknown whether viewers can expect any other celebrity cameos throughout the show, Beckham has said that the young stars of the documentary are "a great group of boys".

"When I got to know the boys, they were all incredible. They are really incredible boys and that's what I was most nervous about and most excited about actually," he told RadioTimes.com and other press. "I'm from East London, I know what the kids are like from East London. They're good kids, they're grounded kids, but they're hard kids as well."

Save Our Squad with David Beckham trailer

Disney Plus released a trailer for Save Our Squad with David Beckham earlier this year.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham will stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 9th November 2022. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

