Aidan Turner to star in tennis drama Fifteen-Love on Prime Video

The Poldark star will appear opposite newcomer Ella Lily Hyland in Fifteen-Love, a new series for Prime Video from Line of Duty producers World Productions.

Aidan Turner is set to star in what's been described as a "provocative" new drama, set in the world of elite tennis.

Hyland will play Justine Pearce, a sports prodigy whose career is cut short by a devastating injury, with Turner cast as her maverick coach Glenn Lapthorn.

Five years on, Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, with her and Glenn's battle over the truth of their past reaching new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass court event of the year.

Also cast in the series are Anna Chancellor (The Crown), Jessica Darrow (Encanto), Tom Varey (Ridley Road), Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo), Manon Azem (Your Honor), Elizabeth Berrington (The Responder), Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon) and newcomers Maria Margarida Almeida and Harmony Rose-Bremner.

Series writer/creator Hania Elkington said: "The voice of women in sport has never been heard as loudly and clearly as over the last two years. From Simone Biles to Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu to Pam Shriver, the pressures and realities of being at the top of your game on the world stage are finally breaking through to us, making us look again at the price our young prodigies can pay for the goals they work so hard to achieve.

"Writing this drama, and the people I’ve met through my deep-dive into researching it, has been revelatory. I hope that Fifteen-Love has the same effect on its audience, and can become another valuable part of this urgent, emerging story."

Aidan Turner said: "Hania’s scripts and characters are so incredibly layered and nuanced, tackling themes and issues within the world of sport that I don’t feel have been explored on screen before. I am excited to take on the complex role of Glenn and can’t wait to work with Ella, Hania, World Productions, Prime Video and the rest of the cast to bring this important story to life."

Ella Lily Hyland added: "When I read Fifteen-Love I was struck instantly by how important and unique the story felt. Hania’s writing is looking at the greyer areas in relationship and power dynamics. Justine is such a gorgeous, complicated character. I feel so lucky to be playing her and to be part of such a brave and bold team."

Fifteen-Love is currently filming and will launch on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland next year.

