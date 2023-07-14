According to a report in Deadline, they will both be moving ahead as previously planned after Equity issued guidance to its members that strike action should not be taken in solidarity with their US counterparts owing to the UK's "draconian" legislation.

"The convoluted and pernicious hurdles faced by all unions in the United Kingdom are a national disgrace and need urgent reform," the Equity statement read.

"The regrettable consequence of this framework is that what artists working in the United Kingdom – whether SAG-AFTRA and/or Equity members (or both) – can do, may be different from their comrades in the United States and other parts of the world."

The statement went on to say that Equity "stands in unwavering solidarity" with SAG-AFTRA and pointed out that actors in both countries were facing many of the same issues, including AI and the rise in virtual auditions as well as pay and residual payments.

The vast majority of US productions for both the small and big screens have been paused as of today after the strike came into effect last night, with SAG-AFTRA's national board of directors having unanimously voted for the action.

The onset of the actor's strike comes two months after the WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike began on 2nd May, with studios and the union still unable to come to an agreement.

Last month, the DGA (Directors Guild of America) voted to approve a contract with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), meaning they did not go on strike.

