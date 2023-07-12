Based on Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin’s book, American Prometheus, Nolan writes and directs the film about the creation of the atomic bomb. Due to its heavy subject matter and serious nature (and same release date), you’ve probably seen all of the ‘Barbenheimer’ memes online about watching this and the bright pink film one after the other.

Now it’s getting closer to its official release on Friday, 21st July, you’ve got to make your mind up about what to see first. Luckily, the Oppenheimer first reactions are in to help you decide, and they’re full of praise for Nolan’s latest.

“I saw #Oppenheimer last week and it’s a total BLAST!” states one Twitter user lucky enough to catch the film early, adding that “Cillian Murphy is amazing as Oppenheimer and Matt Damon is great as always, but the real standout is Downer Jr as Strauss.”

Another claims it to be their “film of the year” and adds that “Christopher Nolan makes 3 hours fly in stunning form. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr are incredibly strong. The story is chilling in the tragic sense of World War II’s lack of humanity and on intimate human levels. Stunning and scary.”

Many are praising the acting of stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr but more than a few early reactions are pointing to the writing and direction of Christopher Nolan as being stars of the show.

One Twitter user details that they’d “go so far to say this is Nolan’s darkest, most somber movie (can’t believe anyone seriously thinks #Oppenheimer will end up being “pro-bomb” lol) but somehow it’s his funniest and wittiest too? Either way, it’s just so thrilling to see him still learning new tricks as he goes.”

Another claims “Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is an immense achievement and his best movie in over a decade. It’s stunning how immersive (and accurate) the film is with its history - as it is ultimately disturbing due to its implications for our world and future. See it on the biggest screen.”

It’s not overwhelmingly positive, though, with one French critic claiming “it’s not a masterpiece, there are few flaws. The female characters suffer from a lack of development. Florence Pugh’s character, in particular, is not present enough. Overall, the film lacks emotion.”

There isn’t long to wait and a new Christopher Nolan film is always something of a big deal. It’s nearly time to make your own mind up about the movie. If you can’t wait, it might be time to watch the trailer for the 500th time.

Oppenheimer opens in UK cinemas on Friday, 21st July.

