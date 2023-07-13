Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 2 is also reportedly set to pause its filming in Australia, and Sky and Peacock series The Day of the Jackal, which is set to star Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, is also expected to go on a break.

Many productions across the industry are already paused because of the ongoing WGA writers strike, which has delayed production on shows including Stranger Things season 5 and The Last of Us season 2.

Lewis Tan in Mortal Kombat. Warner Bros

It is expected that an actor's strike by the US union would impact UK productions as well, with a top agent representing British stars telling Variety that "a lot of actors are talking about striking in support, and it will undoubtedly affect the business in the UK as a whole."

Read more:

Gladiator 2 will not see Russell Crowe return to his role as Maximus, but will instead star Paul Mescal as Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, along with Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi and Joseph Quinn.

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 2 will once again see Lewis Tan as Cole Young, reprising his role from the 2021 video game adaptation.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The strike is expected to be called after talks with the Hollywood studios failed, with a vote being held later today (Thursday 13th July).

Last month the DGA (Directors Guild of America) voted to approve a contract with the AMPTP (The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), meaning they did not go on strike.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.