However, from 2023's The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros Movie to the 2021 film reboot of Mortal Kombat, many have managed to stick the landing in recent years.

Video game adaptations have long been some of the most notoriously reviled movies.

As a result of the pandemic, Mortal Kombat premiered in US cinemas and on HBO Max simultaneously and ended up having massive success on the streaming platform, becoming its most-watched theatrical release of the year and leading to the confirmation of a sequel.

Mortal Kombat revolves around MMA combatant Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as he joins forces with some powerful allies to prevent the impending destruction of the Earthrealm and vanquish the villain Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

But what can we expect from the sequel? Read on to find out.

Details remain sparse about the movie’s launch date.

However, we do know that filming on the sequel is expected to kick off in June 2023 in Australia, which is where the previous movie was filmed, and last until September 2023.

Replying to a report from Geek Vibes Nation on Twitter, Garner seemingly confirmed that the sequel will start shooting in Australia this June by responding: "I was wondering why I had an apt in Australia...."

So it's still going to be quite a while before we see Mortal Kombat 2 - expect a late 2024 release at the earliest.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures confirmed that Mortal Kombat 2 was in the works back in 2022.

Who is in the Mortal Kombat 2 movie cast?

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys season 3. Amazon Studios

Mortal Kombat killed off numerous main fighters, including Nitara (Mel Jarnson), Goro (Angus Sampson), Kano (Josh Lawson), and Kabal (Daniel Nelson/Damon Herriman), who definitely won't be returning for the sequel.

However, fans can expect Lewis Tan’s Cole Young to return, alongside Jessica McNamee's Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks's Jax, Tadanobu Asano's Raiden, Ludi Lin's Liu Kang.

Hiroyuki Sanada is also expected to return as Scorpion, while Chin Han's Shang Tsung will return as the main villain.

In addition, The Boys’ Karl Urban is reportedly in “final talks” to play Johnny Cage in the sequel, according to The Wrap.

A tweet from Mortal Kombat movie producer Todd Garner appeared to confirm the casting choice.

Sisi Stringer previously gave fans hope that her character Mileena would return after her stomach was ruptured at the end of Mortal Kombat.

"I think, if you look at the lore of the game - sometimes it's different, but it's all within the world. Mileena is a clone. So, I may have died in the first one, but like Shang Tsung says, 'Death is just another portal.' Anyone could come back at any time; anything could happen," she said.

"If you're a fan of Mileena, don't give up hope. I don't know yet, but don't give up hope."

However, her involvement is yet to be confirmed.

Is there a trailer for Mortal Kombat 2?

No, it's far too early for a trailer given that filming is yet to begin, but watch this space!

