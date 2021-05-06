A new movie based on the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, which recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in history, is now available online.

UK viewers were left hanging following the film’s US theatrical release as they were unable to visit cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is still unknown if there will be a UK cinema release, a number of on demand services are offering the 2021 version of the film. The martial arts movie, directed by Simon McQuoid, follows the two ’90s Mortal Kombat movies, but is set in a separate continuity.

How to watch Mortal Kombat 2021 in the UK

The film was released in the United States on 8th April 2021 and UK fans were left wondering when they would be able to see it.

Warner Brothers confirmed the movie will be available as a premium video on demand rental from Thursday 6th May onwards. The studio took the same approach with the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong, Wonder Woman 1984, The Witches, and Locked Down among others.

Mortal Kombat will cost £15.99 for a 48 hour rental on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes Google Play, Rakuten TV, TalkTalk TV, Sky Store, CHILI, Microsoft Store, BT TV and Playstation Video.

It is not yet known if the film will be released in UK cinemas when they reopen after the coronavirus lockdown from Monday 17th May onwards.

Mortal Kombat 2021 cast

The full cast list includes:

Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Wu Assassins) as Cole Young

Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson (Bombshell) as Kano

Tadanobu Asano (Midway) as Lord Raiden

Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as Jax

Judi Lin (Aquaman) as Liu Kang

Chin Han (Skyscraper) as Shang Tsung

Joe Taslim (Star Trek Beyond) as Bi-Han/Sub-Zero

Hiroyuki Sanada (Skyscraper) as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion

Max Huang as Kung Lao

Sisi Stringer as Mileena

Matilda Kimber as Emily Young

Lara Brent as Allison Young

Mortal Kombat 2021 trailer

You can watch the no-holds-barred trailer for Mortal Kombat 2021 here. Be warned: features gruesome fatalities!

Mortal Kombat 2021 plot: What is the film about?

The movie tells the story of MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) who has no idea about his heritage or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) has sent his number one warrior Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) to hunt him down.

Cole fears for the safety of his family and searches for Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the instruction of Jax (Mehcad Brooks), a Special Forces Major who has the same dragon marking Cole had at birth, as she can help his mission.

He makes it to the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who offers protection to those who bear the dragon mark.

It is here that Cole trains with warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang) and Kano (Josh Lawson) as he prepares to save Earth from the enemies of Outworld in a great battle for the universe.

Cole must fight to unlock his arcana, an immense form of power within his soul, in a bid to protect his family and stop Outworld one last time.

