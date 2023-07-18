The pair are seen taking a selfie while on holiday exploring America's National Parks, while a behind-the-scenes image sees the pair looking out over a cliff-edge during filming.

The series, which is based on BE Jones's 2019 novel of the same name, follows Liv and Will, a couple with a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York, whose lives are turned upside down when Liv learns Will is having an affair.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in Wilderness. Prime Video

Liv decides that revenge is her only option, and after Will proposes a trip around the National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, she decides upon a plan through which she can get it.

In a third image, Coleman and Jackson-Cohen are seen alongside their co-stars Eric Balfour and Ashley Benson, who play characters named Garth and Cara respectively.

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor, Eric Balfour as Garth and Ashley Benson as Cara in Wilderness. Prime Video

The drama was filmed in Canada and the US last year and has been billed as a "twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare".

Additional cast members for the series include Claire Rushbrook, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Morgana Van Peebles and Jonathan Keltz, while a release date has yet to be announced.

