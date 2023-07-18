First look at Jenna Coleman in new Amazon Prime Video series Wilderness
Coleman stars in the new drama series with Oliver Jackson-Cohen.
Former Doctor Who companion Jenna Coleman will soon be seen in a brand-new series for Prime Video titled Wilderness, and we have an exclusive first-look at what viewers can expect.
In a selection of first-look images provided exclusively for RadioTimes.com, Coleman can be seen in character as Liv Taylor, alongside Surface's Oliver Jackson-Cohen as her husband Will.
The pair are seen taking a selfie while on holiday exploring America's National Parks, while a behind-the-scenes image sees the pair looking out over a cliff-edge during filming.
The series, which is based on BE Jones's 2019 novel of the same name, follows Liv and Will, a couple with a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York, whose lives are turned upside down when Liv learns Will is having an affair.
Liv decides that revenge is her only option, and after Will proposes a trip around the National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, she decides upon a plan through which she can get it.
Read more:
- Ncuti Gatwa claims Sex Education cast have "outgrown" Netflix hit
- Grantchester's Tom Brittney to leave role as replacement is announced
In a third image, Coleman and Jackson-Cohen are seen alongside their co-stars Eric Balfour and Ashley Benson, who play characters named Garth and Cara respectively.
The drama was filmed in Canada and the US last year and has been billed as a "twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare".
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Additional cast members for the series include Claire Rushbrook, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Morgana Van Peebles and Jonathan Keltz, while a release date has yet to be announced.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.