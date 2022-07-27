Wilderness adds more cast to Jenna Coleman series

Ahsley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Eric Balfour (Six Feet Under), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange is the New Black) and Morgana Van Peebles (Superstition) have all been confirmed for the upcoming series.

Amazon Prime Video's drama Wilderness has added some brand new names to its cast.

The storyline is based on B E Jones's novel of the same name, and Amazon had previously announced The Serpent and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the lead roles. The pair will play Liv and Will, a seemingly perfect British couple whose seemingly perfect life in New York is turned upside down when Liv learns of Will's affair.

In order to save their marriage, Will suggests a trip around America's epic National Parks, but Liv has a very different sort of fix in mind: revenge.

The drama has been billed as a "twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare."

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen star in Wilderness

Lovesong's So Yong Kim will be taking the lead behind the camera.

The series is currently filming in Canada and in the US, with a release date yet to be announced, though it is expected to land on Amazon Prime Video next year.

