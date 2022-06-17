Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen lead new thriller Wilderness

Based on BE Jones’ 2019 novel of the same name, the series focuses on British couple Liv and Will whose seemingly perfect marriage crumbles when Liv learns of her husband's infidelity and plans her revenge.

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen have been announced as the leads of the upcoming Amazon Original drama Wilderness.

It is described by Prime Video as "a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare".

A fuller synopsis explains: "[Liv and Will] seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair.

"Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it..."

Coleman is best known for her roles in Doctor Who, Victoria, The Cry and The Serpent, while Jackson-Cohen has starred in The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Invisible Man.

So Yong Kim, whose previous credits include the 2016 film Lovesong will take on directorial duties for the series, which will be released on Prime Video at an as-yet unspecified time next year.

Further casting details beyond the two leads have not been revealed at this stage, but filming for the series commences this month – we'll report any further news as and when it comes in.

