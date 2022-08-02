Wilderness: Release date speculation and news for Prime Video series

The pair will play married couple Liv and Will in the series, which is based on B E Jones's novel of the same name. It will follow the pair as they take a trip around America’s epic National Parks, with Will unaware that Liv knows he is having an affair and plans to get revenge.

Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman is set to lead a brand-new drama series on Amazon Prime Video called Wilderness – and she'll be joined by The Invisible Man's Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

The series has been created and executive produced by Marnie Dickens (Thirteen, Gold Digger) and is currently in production. But when will it be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about Wilderness on Amazon Prime Video.

When will Wilderness air on Amazon Prime Video?

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We don't have a release date for the series just yet, but with the show filming now, it is expected to drop at some point next year in 2023.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we have more information or a confirmed release date.

What is Wilderness about?

The official synopsis for the series says: "Based on B E Jones’s novel of the same name, Wilderness features British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair.

"Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it... Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly "happily-ever-after" quickly turns into a living nightmare."

Wilderness cast: Who stars in the Prime Video series?

Ashley Benson Getty

The series stars Jenna Coleman (The Sandman) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Surface) as the central couple Liv and Will, while additional roles are filled out by Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Eric Balfour (Six Feet Under), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange is the New Black) and Morgana Van Peebles (Superstition), amongst others.

Here's a full list of the cast who have been confirmed for the series so far:

Jenna Coleman as Liv

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will

Ashley Benson as Cara

Eric Balfour as Garth

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Detective Rawlins

Morgana Van Peebles as Ash

Jonathan Keltz as Detective Wiseman

Talia Balsam as Bonnie

Crystal Balint as Liana

Natalie Sharp as Marissa

Geoff Gustafson as Zach

Jake Foy as Anton

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer available for Wilderness?

There isn't a trailer available for Wilderness just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as one appears online or we get any new footage.

Wilderness will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.