MTV's Video Music Awards took place last night (Tuesday 12th September) in New Jersey, with the event bringing together some of the biggest talent in the music industry.

Advertisement

Hosted by Nicki Minaj, who also performed, the ceremony saw some amazing acts take to the stage, from Shakira and Diddy, who both performed a medley of their biggest hits and received awards, to Olivia Rodrigo and Karol G. Those who didn't manage to stay up late to watch live in UK are still in luck, as the event will air this side of the pond too.

Taylor Swift didn't take to the stage, but she did win big, taking home nine awards in total, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Show of the Summer. Other artists who were celebrated include Måneskin, Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, SZA and many more.

Read on for the full list of winners:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Attention
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best New Artist

GloRilla
Ice Spice [WINNER]
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You
October 2022: JVKE – golden hour
November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder – All The Way Over
February 2023: Armani White – Goated
March 2023: Fletcher – Becky's So Hot
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride [WINNER]
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: FLO – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I'm Good (Blue)
Post Malone, Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
Karol G, Shakira – TQG [WINNER]
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – Swine
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Pink – Trustfall
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled featuring Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive
GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin featuring Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl [WINNER]

Best R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – Stay
Chlöe featuring Chris Brown – How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)
SZA – Shirt [WINNER]
Toosii – Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way

Best Alternative

Blink-182 – Edging
Boygenius – The Film
Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like A Grudge
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace [WINNER]
Paramore – This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Stuck

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – The Teacher
Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin – The Loneliest [WINNER]
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Best Latin

Anitta – Funk Rave [WINNER]
Bad Bunny – Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
Bad Bunny – Un x100to
Karol G, Shakira – TQG
Rosalía – Despechá
Shakira – Acróstico

Best K-Pop

Aespa – Girls
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Fifty Fifty – Cupid
Seventeen – Super
Stray Kids – S-Class [WINNER]
Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – It's Plenty
Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana
Libianca – People
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down [WINNER]
Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar

Taylor Swift VMAS 2023
Taylor Swift at the VMAS 2023.

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"
Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"
Demi Lovato – "Swine"
Dove Cameron – Breakfast [WINNER]
Imagine Dragons – Crushed
Maluma – La Reina

Best Direction

Doja Cat - Attention
Drake – Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Cinematography

Adele – I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – Love From The Other Side
Harry Styles – Music For A Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez – Void
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Choreography

Blackpink – Pink Venom [WINNER]
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Jonas Brothers – Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Panic! At The Disco – Middle Of A Breakup
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – The Film
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Doja Cat – Attention [WINNER]
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
SZA – Shirt

Best Editing

Blackpink – Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus – River
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire [WINNER]
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé
Blackpink
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Group of the Year

Blackpink [WINNER]
Fifty Fifty
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Summer

Beyoncé – Cuff It
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Doechii featuring Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy)
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)
Fifty Fifty – Cupid
Gunna – Fukumean
Jung Kook featuring Latto – Seven [WINNER]
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – Do It Like That
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Troye Sivan – Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebe (Remix)

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights [WINNER]

Video Vanguard

Shakira

Global Icon

Diddy

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement