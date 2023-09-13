Taylor Swift didn't take to the stage, but she did win big, taking home nine awards in total, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Show of the Summer. Other artists who were celebrated include Måneskin, Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, SZA and many more.

Read on for the full list of winners:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Attention

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice [WINNER]

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You

October 2022: JVKE – golden hour

November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder – All The Way Over

February 2023: Armani White – Goated

March 2023: Fletcher – Becky's So Hot

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride [WINNER]

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: FLO – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I'm Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

Karol G, Shakira – TQG [WINNER]

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – Swine

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Pink – Trustfall

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled featuring Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive

GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin featuring Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl [WINNER]

Best R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – Stay

Chlöe featuring Chris Brown – How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – Creepin' (Remix)

SZA – Shirt [WINNER]

Toosii – Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way

Best Alternative

Blink-182 – Edging

Boygenius – The Film

Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like A Grudge

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace [WINNER]

Paramore – This Is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Stuck

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – The Teacher

Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin – The Loneliest [WINNER]

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Best Latin

Anitta – Funk Rave [WINNER]

Bad Bunny – Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

Bad Bunny – Un x100to

Karol G, Shakira – TQG

Rosalía – Despechá

Shakira – Acróstico

Best K-Pop

Aespa – Girls

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Fifty Fifty – Cupid

Seventeen – Super

Stray Kids – S-Class [WINNER]

Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – It's Plenty

Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

Libianca – People

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down [WINNER]

Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar

Taylor Swift at the VMAS 2023.

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato – "Swine"

Dove Cameron – Breakfast [WINNER]

Imagine Dragons – Crushed

Maluma – La Reina

Best Direction

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake – Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Cinematography

Adele – I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – Love From The Other Side

Harry Styles – Music For A Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez – Void

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero [WINNER]

Best Choreography

Blackpink – Pink Venom [WINNER]

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Jonas Brothers – Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

Panic! At The Disco – Middle Of A Breakup

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – The Film

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Doja Cat – Attention [WINNER]

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

SZA – Shirt

Best Editing

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus – River

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire [WINNER]

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Group of the Year

Blackpink [WINNER]

Fifty Fifty

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Summer

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Doechii featuring Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy)

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)

Fifty Fifty – Cupid

Gunna – Fukumean

Jung Kook featuring Latto – Seven [WINNER]

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – Do It Like That

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Troye Sivan – Rush

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebe (Remix)

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights [WINNER]

Video Vanguard

Shakira

Global Icon

Diddy

