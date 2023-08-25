Nicki Minaj arrives on Call of Duty and the internet goes wild
"Trust me, you want this bad b**** on your side."
A unique bundle is now available for purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II in the form of Starships and Anaconda rapper Nicki Minaj. As a part of the 50 years of hip-hop celebration, Minaj is currently a playable character in the popular shooter - alongside Snoop Dog and 21 Savage up next - and her lines are just as brutal as you'd expect.
Call of Duty is known for its offbeat and kooky bundles, with the likes of Die Hard and Rambo crossovers in the last few years. We've also seen Ghostface from Scream and Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a special forces operator skin. And it's not always fictional action heroes - Lionel Messi also previously joined to celebrate last year's world cup.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Hip-hop isn't exactly new to the Call of Duty franchise either, with Snoop himself making an appearance in Call Of Duty: Vanguard last year. Given that he set up the Gangsta Gaming League, this seemed only natural.
So it was only a matter of time before other rappers joined him, and what better time that the 50th anniversary of the genre itself?
Activision announced the Minaj bundle in a tweet which features a short clip of the rapper kicking ass - check it out:
It looks like she'll be a joy to play as, with savage comments like "You're dead, bitch!" and her own lyrics "I need an ‘F’, ‘R’, ‘E’, AK-47." accompanying your kills. And with the bright pink guns and bullets, war has never looked so vibrant.
More like this
Minaj herself seems happy with the collaboration, tweeting her joy at being the first female celebrity made into a COD character.
The Minaj bundle is available now from the COD Store for 2,400 points. See you on the Super Freaky battlefield!
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.