Hip-hop isn't exactly new to the Call of Duty franchise either, with Snoop himself making an appearance in Call Of Duty: Vanguard last year. Given that he set up the Gangsta Gaming League, this seemed only natural.

So it was only a matter of time before other rappers joined him, and what better time that the 50th anniversary of the genre itself?

Activision announced the Minaj bundle in a tweet which features a short clip of the rapper kicking ass - check it out:

It looks like she'll be a joy to play as, with savage comments like "You're dead, bitch!" and her own lyrics "I need an ‘F’, ‘R’, ‘E’, AK-47." accompanying your kills. And with the bright pink guns and bullets, war has never looked so vibrant.

Minaj herself seems happy with the collaboration, tweeting her joy at being the first female celebrity made into a COD character.

The Minaj bundle is available now from the COD Store for 2,400 points. See you on the Super Freaky battlefield!

