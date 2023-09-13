Among this year's winners are Taylor Swift, who took home nine awards including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Anti-Hero, and host Nicki Minaj, who secured her fifth Best Hip-Hop win with Super Freaky Girl.

Wondering how you can get your hands on the ceremony this side of the pond now that it's aired in the US? Read on to find out how.

How to watch the 2023 VMAs in the UK

Fans in the UK who stayed up late had their chance to tune into the VMAs live, as the ceremony was available to stream live on Paramount-owned channel Pluto TV at the same time as it aired in the US.

Not all is lost if you missed it, however, as the show will also air on MTV.

When will the 2023 VMAs air in the UK?

Those who didn't get the chance to catch the performance live are in luck!

The VMAs will air in the UK on Wednesday 13th September at 9pm on MTV's UK Channel.

Who performed at the 2023 VMAs?

The night was filled with performances from some huge names, with veterans like Diddy, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Fall Out Boy.

DMC, Doug E Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and Furious Five, and LL COOL J did a special performance to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary. They were joined by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who performed their new single Bongos.

Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Future, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Karol G, Anitta, Peso Pluma and Reneé Rapp all also took to the stage.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Kaliii, Metro Boomin, NAV, Swae Lee, The Warning, Tomorrow x Together and Stray Kids featured too.

