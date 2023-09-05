Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen star on this week's Radio Times
Writer Marnie Dickens reveals why revenge is sweet in Prime Video's new drama Wilderness.
Not since Doctor Foster crashed on to our screens in 2015 has a drama about affairs and subsequent revenge been so glossily filmed for the small screen.
This week Jenna Coleman stars in Amazon Prime Video's new drama Wilderness as the wronged wife in this fresh take on infidelity and retribution, a subject that's as old as the ancient Greek myth of Medea.
In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, we talk to Wilderness writer Marnie Dickens about her inspiration and life-long love of spinning a thrilling yarn.
Also, if you haven't yet discovered the sharp wit and astute writing of our Smart TV columnist, Caroline Frost, we heartily recommend that you do.
Caroline would love to hear about what you love and what irks you about TV today. So please don't hold back! Check out her new column in this issue.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Award-winning cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason discusses his love of playing football, dealing with prejudice, and why he prefers folk songs to Rule Britannia
- Four pairs of celebrities on the challenging adventure of Celebrity Race Across the World, spanning 24 countries without mobile phones or credit cards, including: meteorologist and broadcaster Alex Beresford, singer Melanie Blatt, McFly drummer Harry Judd and broadcaster and former racing driver Billy Monger
- Davina McCall chats about championing women's health, her love for her "big nose", and the importance of dating shows for older people
Wilderness arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 15th September. Sign up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial, which renews at £8.99/month.
