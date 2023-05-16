But fear not, because the celebrity version of the show is set to return to our screens very soon – yippee!

After the latest civilian season of Race Across the World ended, we’ve been left with a giant space in our hearts where the BBC programme once was.

The programme will see pairs of celebrities compete against each other to be the first couple to make it to the as-of-yet undisclosed finish point. In the recently wrapped series, 'regular' people trekked with a loved one across Canada in the hopes of winning £20,000.

So, if like us you’re obsessed with the show, read on to find out all you need to know about the next celebrity-studded series…

While we still don’t know the exact date that Celebrity Race Across the World will hit the small screen, the trailer was shared at the end of the last season of the civilian version.

And in March, BBC commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz told RadioTimes.com and other press that we’ll be able to feast our eyes on it at some point this year.

"It's looking incredible," he said. “It's probably more of a traditional race in terms of number of countries that they're going to travel through. It will be out later this year."

The spin-off series was shot at the end of last year. It was first commissioned in 2019, but filming was pushed back due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of that year.

Race Across the World season 3. BBC

“We were weeks away from filming the celebrity Race Across the World and I was having the conversation internally where we were like, 'We're gonna have to pause the show,'" Jochnowitz recalled. "It was the first big show that had got pulled because of COVID.

"I remember it vividly because we were looking at the map around the world and at that time, it was going to go via China – 'Well, that's not going to work' – but South America was looking good. So we decided to pause it and [thought], 'We'll be up and running again in a few weeks' time...'"

Who is in the Celebrity Race Across the World cast?

As with the exact release date, we’re still in the dark about which celebrities are taking part, although some of their voices can be heard in the trailer for the spin-off series.

“Anything could happen,” says one man, while a woman – who we think sounds suspiciously like Love Island star Tasha Ghouri! – laughs about the "most wild day of my life".

The last civilian season showed five pairs battle it out to be crowned the winners, so we can hope that the celebrity version will follow suit and have a total of 10 contestants fighting to complete the challenge first.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a Celebrity Race Across the World trailer?

A teaser trailer for Celebrity Race Across the World was aired on TV after the latest run of regular Race Across the World ended.

However, it's yet to make its way to any of the official BBC social media channels online, so watch this space and we'll update here when it does.

Previous seasons of Race Across the World are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.