The start date has been postponed until a later date, with the BBC yet to confirm exactly when.

In a statement, the BBC said: "In light of the earthquake in Morocco we have taken the decision to postpone the first episode of Celebrity Race Across the World, which was filmed in Marrakesh."

Celebrity Race Across the World is set to feature McFly drummer Harry Judd and his mother, broadcaster Alex Beresford and his father, singer Melanie Blatt and her mother and British racing driver and pundit Billy Monger and his sister.

The series was filmed at the end of 2022 and the journey will span across 24 countries and over 10,000km.

The four celebs and their racing partners will try their hardest to navigate across every landscape that the world has to offer in a journey like no other.

The route the famous contestants and their family members took is from Marrakech, Morocco - the most north-western country in Africa - to Tromsø, Norway - which is known as the Arctic capital.

The pairs travelled through the Mediterranean to the mighty Alps, unexplored Central Europe, the fairy tale Baltic States and snowy Scandinavia.

The show is set to have six episodes and, much like the previous seasons, the racers will be stripped of all modern luxuries and will have to rely on their skills and hard work to win the race.

Previous seasons of Race Across the World are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

