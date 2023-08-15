That’s right, the first ever season of Celebrity Race Across the World will hit our screens later this year, with a journey that will span 24 countries and over 10,000km.

And we’re in for a treat, as the line-up will see Harry Judd, Alex Beresford, Melanie Blatt and Billy Monger attempt to get from Marrakech, Morocco - the most north-western country in Africa - to Tromsø, Norway, which is known as the Arctic capital.

But what are the celebrities actually famous for? Read on to find out.

Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 cast: Confirmed line-up

Harry Judd

Harry Judd.

Age: 37

Job: Musician

Instagram: @harryjudd

Twitter: @mcflyharry

Musician Harry is best known for being the drummer in the band McFly.

Forming in 2003, the pop rockers - which also include Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Tom Fletcher - have seven number one hits and a BRIT Award under their belts, and in 2006, they even starred in American comedy Just My Luck alongside Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine.

In 2013, along with the rest of his band, Harry joined forces with fellow pop-punk rockers Busted to form the supergroup McBusted.

Away from music, Harry is a three-time Strictly Come Dancing champion! Winning a Children in Need special in 2010, Harry lifted the Glitterball trophy for the second time a year later when he won the main series. He was also the champion of the 2015 Christmas Special.

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford.

Age: 42

Job: Broadcaster/weathercaster

Instagram: @alexberesfordtv

Twitter: @alexberesfordTV

Beginning his career in 2005, weather presenter Alex has fronted the national ITV Weather since 2007.

He joined breakfast show Good Morning Britain in 2014, and appears both in the studio and on location at events. In 2020, Alex made his debut as a guest presenter on the show.

After quitting his role at ITV West Country after 13 years, Alex took up the newly-created role of live weather presenter on the extended ITV Evening News.

Alex also took part in the tenth series of Dancing on Ice in 2018, and was the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

Melanie Blatt

Melanie Blatt.

Age: 48

Job: Singer

Instagram: @melanieblatt

Twitter: @melblatt

Melanie rose to fame in 1997 as a member of the girl group All Saints. The band have gained five UK number-one singles, two multi-platinum albums and two BRIT Awards, and have sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Also a solo artist, Mel was a judge on the television series The X Factor New Zealand in 2013 and 2015.

Melanie is also a whizz in the kitchen, and reached the finals of Celebrity MasterChef last year, narrowly missing out on the top spot to TV presenter Lisa Snowdon.

Billy Monger

Billy Monger.

Age: 24

Job: Racing driver, commentator and pundit

Instagram: @billymongerracing

Twitter: @BillyMonger

Nicknamed Billy Whizz, Billy is a racing driver who raced in British F4 in 2016 and 17.

Less than three weeks before his 18th birthday in April 2017, Billy was severely injured in a collision at Donington Park that resulted in both of his legs having to be amputated, one below and the other above the knee.

After treatment and therapy, Billy returned to competition in November the same year - and in 2018, he was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

From 2019, he provided analysis for Channel 4's coverage of F1, and has worked on the broadcaster's Paralympic Games coverage and the Parasport presenting team.

A documentary about Billy’s journey - titled Driven: The Billy Monger Story - was produced by the BBC and released on BBC Three in November 2018.

The athlete also completed 'Billy's Big Challenge' in March 2021, covering a distance of 140 miles (230 km) by walking, kayaking and cycling, and raised over £3 million for Comic Relief.

