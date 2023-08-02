Over the next six weeks, returning judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be putting the celebrities through their paces to discover if they have the palate and skill to chop, slice and sizzle their way to glory.

The show promises to air some of our favourite challenges like Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish, and a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck Challenge also awaits the 2023 competitors.

MasterChef series editor Katie Attwood says: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

So, when does Celebrity MasterChef return to our small screens? Find out everything you need to know about Celebrity Masterchef 2023 below...

When is Celebrity MasterChef on TV?

Dani Dyer in Celebrity MasterChef. BBC/Shine TV

Season 18 of Celebrity MasterChef returns tonight (Wednesday 2nd August) at 9pm on BBC One.

Facing the first heat will be reality star Dani Dyer, actor James Buckley, comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke, TV personality Mica Ven, and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson.

The next episode will air on Thursday 3rd August at 8pm, and the following episode will arrive on Friday 4th August at 8:30pm.

Celebrity MasterChef release schedule

The episodes will air three times a week - on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays - with a total of 18 episodes releasing throughout the whole season.

The final will take place after six weeks of the show.

Celebrity MasterChef will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer once episodes are released on BBC One.

Celebrity MasterChef begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 2nd August. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

