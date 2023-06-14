Featuring comedy legends, award-winning musicians, presenters, entertainers and stars of screen and stage, the celebs will battle it out in the famous kitchen in a bid to take home the coveted Celebrity MasterChef 2023 trophy.

Celebrity MasterChef is back for a brand new season, with 20 stars stepping into the kitchen to show off their cooking skills (or lack of).

They'll be hoping to impress returning judges and hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace, and follow in the footsteps of television presenter Lisa Snowdon, after she won the competition, beating the likes of All Saints singer Mel Blatt and McFly's Danny Jones.

Season 18 will kick off this summer, and will take place over six weeks.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

As we wait for the new episodes to air, read on for everything you need to know about the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 cast.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line-up

The full line-up of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 contestants is below:

Amy Walsh - Actor, 37

Actor, 37 Apl.de.Ap - Black Eyed Peas star, 48

Black Eyed Peas star, 48 Cheryl Hole - Drag Race UK star, 29

- Drag Race UK star, 29 Dani Dyer - Reality TV star, 26

Reality TV star, 26 Dave Benson Phillips - TV presenter and entertainer, 58

TV presenter and entertainer, 58 Dianne Buswell - Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 34

- Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 34 Jamelia - Actor, singer and songwriter, 42

- Actor, singer and songwriter, 42 James Buckley - Actor, 35

- Actor, 35 DJ Locksmith - Musician, 34

- Musician, 34 Luca Bish - Reality TV star, 23

Reality TV star, 23 Marcus Brigstocke - Comedian, 50

Comedian, 50 Max George - Singer, 34

- Singer, 34 Mica Ven - Gogglebox star, 44

Gogglebox star, 44 Michael Praed - Actor, 63

- Actor, 63 Remi Burgz - Radio broadcaster

Radio broadcaster Richie Anderson - Radio personality, 35

- Radio personality, 35 Sam Fox - Singer and former glamour model, 57

- Singer and former glamour model, 57 Shazia Mirza - Comedian, 46

Comedian, 46 Terry Christian - Broadcaster, 63

- Broadcaster, 63 Wynne Evans - Welsh singer, 51

